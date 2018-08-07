A Main Street hoe-down

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn hosted its second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival Aug. 3, inviting three bluegrass bands, 14 food vendors and more to Main Street for toe-tapping and family-friendly fun.

Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass (pictured) performed first, followed by Clay Hess Band and Restless Leg String Band.

Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass (pictured) performed first, followed by Clay Hess Band and Restless Leg String Band.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn hosted its second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival Aug. 3, inviting three bluegrass bands, 14 food vendors and more to Main Street for toe-tapping and family-friendly fun.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted its second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival Aug. 3, inviting three bluegrass bands, 14 food vendors and more to Main Street for toe-tapping and family-friendly fun. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_bgb4.jpg Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted its second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival Aug. 3, inviting three bluegrass bands, 14 food vendors and more to Main Street for toe-tapping and family-friendly fun. Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass (pictured) performed first, followed by Clay Hess Band and Restless Leg String Band. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_bgb1.jpg Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass (pictured) performed first, followed by Clay Hess Band and Restless Leg String Band. Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass (pictured) performed first, followed by Clay Hess Band and Restless Leg String Band. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_bgb2.jpg Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass (pictured) performed first, followed by Clay Hess Band and Restless Leg String Band. Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted its second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival Aug. 3, inviting three bluegrass bands, 14 food vendors and more to Main Street for toe-tapping and family-friendly fun. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_bggggb3.jpg Barb Slone | Greene County News The City of Fairborn hosted its second annual Bluegrass and Brews festival Aug. 3, inviting three bluegrass bands, 14 food vendors and more to Main Street for toe-tapping and family-friendly fun.