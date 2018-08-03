Active shooter report a false alarm

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was locked down for several hours Aug. 2 for an active-shooter situation that turned out to be non-existent.

Around 12:40 p.m. base emergency responders responded to the reported incident at the Wright-Patt Medical Center at the same time a normal, scheduled installation exercise — which included an active-shooter scenario — at a separate location in Area A was taking place according to the base official Twitter account.

According to the base, an individual called 911 believing there was a real-world incident occurring. At that point, the exercise ceased and base security officials responded to the hospital, according to Installation Commander Col. Tom Sherman.

After the 911 call was received, security forces from all around the region responded to the scene and began a systematic sweep and clearing of the entire hospital. There were media reports that a suspect had barricaded himself on the fourth floor and that a locked door had been shot to gain entry. Sherman said a member of the security forces discharged his firearm to open the door and continue the sweep of the facility.

Around 3:30 p.m., the base tweeted “Upon investigation, it was determined that the incident at the MTF (military treatment facility) was not an actual Active Shooter incident.”

Sherman said it takes time to search the hospital, which is 99,000 square feet.

“Our base responders are highly trained,” he said. “They responded with … professionalism and skill.”

As a cadre of media camped out across the street from the base hospital entrance, two men whose wives were on base — one inside the hospital — waited for updates.

“I don’t know exactly what the situation was,” said Andy Kramer, who wished to not identify his wife who works at the hospital. “She has her own office. She barricaded herself in her office. It’s been a stressful few hours.”

He said they spoke a couple times by phone and by text.

“She was basically telling me that she loved me, just in case,” Kramer said.

Olen Kelley III was on his way to the base workout facility when he saw a plethora of police cars pass by. He immediately called his wife, who did not answer the first few times.

“She couldn’t talk long,” Kelley said. “She said she was OK and it wasn’t where she was.”

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Law enforcement officials huddle outside a gate to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an active-shooter incident is investigate. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_IMG_1143.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Law enforcement officials huddle outside a gate to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an active-shooter incident is investigate.

By Anna Bolton and Scott Halasz editor@xeniagazette.com

Contact these reporters at 937-372-4444.

Contact these reporters at 937-372-4444.