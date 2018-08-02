Dean fares well at fair

XENIA — Luke Dean, a 9-year FFA participant, is soaking up his final year showing animals at the Greene County Fair.

“I’ve had a lot of fun,” Dean, 18, said. “It’s been a great final year.”

The Jamestown resident started showing sheep at 9 years old and now raises 40 lambs on the family farm. They are a part of his daily routine, he said, beginning early in the morning and ending late into the evening.

“It’s fun to do with family,” Dean said.

This Greene County Fair week alone, he has participated in 14-15 shows and placed well when he showed his market sheep July 31.

“[My favorite part] is coming out and seeing how we finished, when the judge talks good,” Dean said. “It’s good to see how other people think about what you do and how you work.”

His long-time FFA career will serve him in the future. He plans to continue raising animals and works as a service technician at Kubota, a farming equipment company. He highlighted that he will miss it next year. Not only does Dean show, but his father did in the past as well as his sister.

“I’m blessed to have grown up raising livestock,” he said, adding that he has made many friends at the fair.

And to the kids just starting their 4H/FFA career?

“Your first year is the hardest,” Dean said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs but it’s all worth it. You’ll learn a lot. Friends become family. Just have fun, it’ll all work out and keep a level head.”

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Luke Dean, a 9-year fair participant (right) and his girlfriend, Courtney Smart, holding his trophy. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/08/web1_fairsheep1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Luke Dean, a 9-year fair participant (right) and his girlfriend, Courtney Smart, holding his trophy.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

