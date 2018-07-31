Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

August selfie scavenger hunts

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In August, a list of things and places located at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd., Xenia, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item.Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd. The program is free.

Full Moon Hike

A naturalist will lead the next full moon hike 9-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 27 at Sara Lee Arnovitz Preserve, 350 Kinsey Road, Xenia. The hike will feature the “Buck Moon.” The hikes are free to all participants; they should dress for the weather.

Wellness Walkers

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation and Culture will host a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 at Philipps Park-Beaver Creek Wetlands Reserve, 1891 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek; Thursday, Aug. 16 at Glenn Thompson Reserve, 509 Trebein Road, Beavercreek; and Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia. Walks are guided and self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks. The program is free. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Morning Milers

GCP&T and Trail Sentinels will host a series of “Morning Miler” rides on Saturdays with all rides beginning at 9 a.m. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Schedule: Aug. 4, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 28 miles; Aug. 18, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 26 miles; Sept. 1, Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles. Staging locations will be held at Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek; and Xenia Station, 150 Miami Ave., Xenia.

Farmers’ Market

GCP&T is hosting its Farmers’ Market 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Beavercreek. GCP&T will continue to accept vendors for the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost. The market will be open until October. Ample and convenient parking is located at the park site. Vendors can include those with locally-grown fruit, vegetable, meat, coffee, honey, baked goods, eggs and other products. Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can be also be picked up at the park agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia.

Master Gardeners meeting

OSU Extension Greene County and its Master Gardener Program invites the general public to attend its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 14 at GCP&T James Ranch Park, 177 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. A soil health workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m., with tours of the display gardens. Following the workshop, a presentation on the history of James Ranch Park will be shared. The Master Gardeners business meeting will follow. The meeting is free and open to anyone seeking advice about their lawn and garden as well as wanting to learn more about the Greene County Master Gardener program. Dinner will be provided with reservations required by Thursday, Aug. 9. For more information or to register, email corboy.3@osu.edu or hupman.5@osu.edu or call 937-372-9971.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday until Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.