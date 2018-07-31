Fair offers new vendors Marketplace

XENIA — A new vendors area is now on site at the Greene County Fair.

Located in the Mercantile Building (formerly the Fairground Furniture), just east of the Conservation Building, the Marketplace has more than a d0zen area businesses and civic organizations within its walls.

Need to spruce up your home with a scented diffuser or warmer? Stop by the Scentsy booth for your aromatic needs. Phil and Marcia Coates have a large display of various Scentsy products for fair goers to peruse.

Marcia also has a beautiful display for her Sunny Day Arts business, with several pieces of art on sale at the fair.

The Xenia Lions Club has a stand in the Marketplace, too. To learn about their upcoming garage sale, or the civic group’s upcoming The Xenia Voice talent show, or to learn about how to join the Lions Club, stop on in and talk with Renee Phillips or Rodger Sanders, the Xenia Lions Club’s vice president and president, respectively.

Fairgoers can learn about the Antioch Shriners program, and find out more about what the Shriners do. Former President of the United States Gerald Ford and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were Shriners. Who knew?

Information on the Antioch Shrine Sportsmen’s Raffle is also at the Shriners booth.

Broken & Beloved Floral Designs has a booth in the Marketplace as well. The Xenia-based business has a display of its custom boutique designs, and you can find information on their Do It Yourself workshops too.

Seth Benton has a pair of booths there. Need something built and your photo taken? Seth’s your guy! StylinPhotos.com, based out of Jamestown, can shoot all your photographic needs, from weddings to commercial engagements, to family photos and Senior pictures. SW2 Construction LLC is also a Benton business. Come in and talk with Seth for your construction needs.

Owner and operator Rebecca Freelan has a booth for her Freelan Graphic Solutions business. Freelan provides its customers with custom printing of anything from vinyl prints to banners to T-shirts and vehicle wraps. She’s in the Marketplace. Go see her.

To view some beautiful patriotic flag artwork, stop by David Honeycutt’s booth. His wood carvings and flag displays are simply one-of-a-kind, and would make an impressive addition to any home or business, so give his business a look while you’re at the fair.

Or do you love LuLaRoe fashion? Stop into the marketplace to see Trisha Doensch and her LuLaRoe fashion booth. She has a large display of the latest in LuLaRoe fashion that fair goers shouldn’t miss.

Need information about joining the International Brotherhood of Electrial Workers union? Or could you use some advanced training? The Marketplace can help you with that as well. Eric Gray, the Training Director for the Dayton area’s Electrical Joint Apprentice and Training Committee, is at the fair. IBEW union officials Yvonne Mullins and David Bruce will also be in the Marketplace to help you learn more about what the electrical workers union can do for you.

Visit Lacy Vamos and Samantha Smith to see their Besties Boutique fair items, and learn about their products. Their business card says you can also find their wares on The Besties Boutique Facebook page.

The Marketplace can help you find a new church to attend as well. The Alpha Community Church has a booth inside the Marketplace to inform fair goers of their Saturday and Sunday church gatherings.

Stop on in during fair hours. The vendors will be glad to see you.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact John Bombatch at 937-372-4444, Ext. 2123. You can find the entire fair schedule on the greenecountyfairgrounds.com website.

