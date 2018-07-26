Youth compete for top royalty

XENIA — Greene County Fair officials have nine applicants to choose from for this year’s 4-H royal family.

Five young women vie for the coveted queen of the fair while one seeks to be princess. This year there is one prince candidate and two king candidates.

The annual awards are usually given to two girls and two boys in 4-H clubs around the county: a prince and princess ages 12-14 and a king and queen age 15 and up. King and queen candidates have a minimum of four years of club work. Princess and prince candidates should have a minimum of two years of junior fair work.

All applicants are given an initial interview, scored on poise, personality and responsiveness to questioning. Then, applicants don semi-formal wear and, on stage Sunday, July 29 at the fair, are asked two questions. On-stage interviews are scored on poise, personality, speaking ability and overall natural appearance, according to the contest.

After interviews, the contestants will go to the contest 5:30 p.m. that same evening at the Greene County Fairgrounds in the Assembly Building. Winners will appear in the Grandstand following the competition, before the calf scramble.

Queen candidates are: Ashley Howard of Xenia, Molly Rubio of Jamestown, Emma Ryan of Spring Valley, Grace Smith of Xenia and Janine Stover of Xenia.

King candidates are: Wade Hutchison of Xenia and Nicholas Shaw of Jamestown.

Princess candidate is Frankie Travis of Jamestown.

Prince candidate is Gunnar Gannon of Cedarville.

For more on the candidates and their photos see our Greene County Fair Tab inside the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current on July 26.