Education Digest

MU degrees

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises May 19 at Millett Hall. The following Greene County residents graduated: Hunter Gazda, Justin Poth, Vincent Tong, Rachel Duffy, Bradley Reed all of Bellbrook; Martha Carter, Nicole Christian, Robyn Davis, Elisabeth DeSonia, Kristin DiNapoli, Jeffrey Gord, Sarah Johnson, Samantha Manguiat, Katie McCall, Holly Sefton, Jessica Shields and Taylor Weisheit of Beavercreek; Kailey Welch, Courtney Adams, Saifoulaye Bah, Terra Collier, Bobbi Gauder, Hannah Gillespie, all of Fairborn.

UA graduates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 5,436 degrees during spring 2018 commencement May 4-6. Among the recipients is Yuanthony McCree of Beavercreek who received a bachelor of arts.

JCU intern

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — John Carroll University’s College of Arts and Sciences students are participating in Summer 2018 internships that represent a wide range of industries and career fields, including medical research, sports, education, and public service.

One local student has obtained internships through John Carroll are listed below with their summer placements include Landon Rhoads of Yellow Springs – Champion City Kings.

Brewer graduates

GRINNELL, Iowa — Christina Brewer graduated from Grinnell College on May 21 as one of 354 members of the class of 2018. Brewer earned a bachelor of arts degree with honors in English. Brewer was also the recipient of the Henry-York Steiner Prizes for Fiction and Joseph F. Wall ‘41 Scholarship. Brewer is the daughter of Jane K. Brewer of Yellow Springs.

Kent State announces degrees

KENT — Kent State University recently conferred degrees to Spring graduates during commencement exercises on May 12 in Dix Stadium. The university awarded 868 associate degrees, 3,105 bachelor’s degrees and 800 graduate degrees to students.

Emily F. Hartman of Cedarville received a master of library and information science communication and information and Roxanna F. Schmidt of Dayton received a bachelor of science in nursing, Magna.

Master’s degrees conferred

FROSTBURG, Md. — Frostburg State University degrees were conferred in May. The following Greene County residents earned degrees: Lucas Martin, of Bellbrook earned a master of business administration degree in management and Kathryn Skaleski, of Beavercreek earned a master of business administration degree in management.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

Send education news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.