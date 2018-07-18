Enjoying the village

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Downtown Yellow Springs was busy on a recent Monday as individuals made their way in and out of the shops that line Xenia Avenue in the village.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Downtown Yellow Springs was busy on a recent Monday as individuals made their way in and out of the shops that line Xenia Avenue in the village.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Downtown Yellow Springs was busy on a recent Monday as individuals made their way in and out of the shops that line Xenia Avenue in the village.