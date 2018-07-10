Fairborn hosting annual Sweet Corn Festival

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Sweet Corn Festival will include more than 100 booths featuring handmade art and craft items from local and regional artists. A variety of food will be available including fresh sweet corn steamed on site by a vintage steam engine. The festival is a family-friendly event with many children’s activities available, including pony rides, face painting and the Big Bounce. There will also be a Volksmarch, a corn eating Contest, demonstrations and live music. There is free admission, free parking and free entertainment both days.

The event will be hosted at Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road just west of Interstate-675, exit 20 (the Dayton-Yellow Springs Road exit). The Sweet Corn Festival will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. For more information, visit the website at www.fairbornsweetcornfestival.org or call 937-305-0800.