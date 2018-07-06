Fairborn celebrates Independence Day

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Fairborn hosted its annual two-day Fourth of July celebration events including a block party, parade and fireworks. The community-wide celebration kicked-off with the block party July 3 along Main Street.

The Fairborn Daily Herald’s own Whitney Vickers riding in the Fourth of July parade.

A parade participant handing candy out to a young Fairborn citizen.