Celebrating the Fourth of July

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
Barb Slone | Greene County News
The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.