Posted on by

Celebrating the Fourth of July

,

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_bpsetup1.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_bpsetup2.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News City and Fairborn Fourth of July Committee officials made the necessary preparations July 3 to get ready for the community’s annual two-day Fourth of July celebration.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_blockparty1.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.
https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/07/web1_blockparty2.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The block party included patriotic family-friendly activities to celebrate the holiday.