Fairborn Municipal Court awarded funds

FAIRBORN — The Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene,and Madison Counties, the Honorable Judge Beth W. Cappelli, of Fairborn Municipal Court and TCN Behavioral Health announced Fairborn Municipal Court has been awarded $100,000 from Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services.

These funds are for treatment and supportive services to eliminate barriers to recovery that are unique to drug court clients with a dependence on opioids, alcohol or both. Treatment will be provided by TCN Behavioral Health. Judge Beth W. Cappelli, of Fairborn Municipal Court has the only certified drug court in Clark, Greene & Madison Counties.