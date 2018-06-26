Wright to assume command of NASIC

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Parker H. Wright will assume command of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center June 28. The Change of Command ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 28 at The National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Wright most recently served as the commander of the Joint Intelligence Operations Center Europe Analytic Center at Royal Air Force Molesworth, U.K.. Prior to that, he was the commander of the 659th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group at Fort George G. Meade, Md.

Relinquishing command of NASIC will be Col. Sean P. Larkin. Larkin will go on to director of Defense Engagement for the Director of National Intelligence in Washington, D.C

Lt. Gen. VeraLinn “Dash” Jamieson, the Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance at the U.S. Air Force Headquarters, will preside over the ceremony.