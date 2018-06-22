Man allegedly robbed bank twice

BEAVERCREEK – After a string of robberies in Greene and Montgomery Counties led to a homicide May 30 in Dayton, two suspects remain in jail.

Joshua Beall, 29, of Riverside and Casey Cole, 19, of Seaman are both currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail and have been indicted in connection to the crimes, which included two robberies of the U.S. Bank branch inside Meijer, 3822 Colonel Glenn Highway.

According to a press release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., the series of robberies began when Beall allegedly robbed the U.S. Bank on May 26.

According to a police report, Beavercreek officers were dispatched to the Meijer around 12:30 p.m. One of the bank tellers described the suspect who robbed her as an African American male disguised as a female wearing a flower print hoodie, black leggings, heavy makeup, gloves that looked like hands and large gold framed glasses.

The victim said the man handed her a note that said “This is a robbery” and “Do not call the police,” according to the report. She told police the male did not speak to her or display weapons. She handed the man around $2,000 that was in the register and watched him put it in his purse. When he exited the store she activated her alarm.

On May 27, Beall allegedly robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in Huber Heights, Heck said. On May 29, he allegedly robbed the US Bank again, Heck said.

This time, according to a police report, a male teller recognized the suspect from surveillance photos from the previous robbery. The suspect handed him a note stating that it was a robbery and to give him all of the large bills in the register. The suspect — in thick makeup, a green jacket, women’s sunglasses and a yellow straw fedora — spoke this time, telling the teller to hurry, and eventually fled the scene. He stole around $2,500.

On May 30, Cole allegedly robbed the LCNB National Bank in Oakwood while Beall waited outside in the getaway vehicle, Heck said.

Later that same day, according to the press release, the defendants were inside an apartment in Maryland Avenue in Dayton, along with two other men, when Beall fired a handgun several times, allegedly killing one of the men, 26‐year‐old Donald Armstrong III.

The defendant then allegedly pointed the gun at the other man who was present, but the gun jammed. He and Cole then fled the residence, and drove away, eventually arriving in Hamilton County, the release said. Officers located the pair, and when they attempted to approach them, the defendants fled in the vehicle, with officers in pursuit, said Heck.

Both Beall and Cole were taken into custody after Beall crashed the vehicle.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Beall on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of complicity to commit robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, three counts of robbery, one count of improper handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. The murder, felonious assault, and attempted murder counts also include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Cole was indicted on one count of robbery.

