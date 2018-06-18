WSU hosting strategic planning summit

FAIRBORN — Developing projects and action plans will be the focus of Wright State University’s next strategic planning mini-summit Friday, June 22.

Participants will propose and evaluate potential projects and activities that could have high impact on Wright State.

Each of the 15 strategic initiative working groups will explore the proposed projects, outlining the scope of activities and the potential benefits. The working groups will also begin preparing for July’s mini-summit when community members will evaluate each project in more detail through an idea marketplace.

President Cheryl B. Schrader encouraged participants to bring their best ideas to the June 22 mini-summit.

“This is the time to be bold,” she said. “Don’t let a difficult task or concerns for resources deter you.”

Mini-summits are planned for:

June 22: Session 3: Develop lists of actions;

Friday, July 13: Session 4: Evaluate and prioritize actions;

Friday, Aug. 3: Session 5: Identify metrics, resources and milestones;

Friday, Aug. 31: Session 6: Assemble the strategic plan;

RSVP through the strategic planning website. Sessions will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the first-floor gallery space at 2455 Presidential Drive.

Individuals do not need to attend every session to participate in the process.

Participants have formed working groups for each of the 15 strategic initiatives organized around the themes of collaborative delivery of services; research, innovation and entrepreneurship; strategic relationships and partnerships; teaching, learning and programming; and the Wright State experience.

The mini-summits provide space for the working groups to propose, evaluate and prioritize projects for the strategic plan and identify the milestones, resources and metrics to include in the strategic plan.

During the second mini-summit, held June 1, participants shared their revised aspiration statements, which will be used to help create goals and action plans and establish priorities for the strategic initiatives in the strategic plan. Read more about the mini-summit.

Through the strategic planning process, the university is creating an ongoing dialogue that encourages continuous reflection and revision of the community’s hopes and priorities. The planning process is designed to help faculty, staff and students engage and reconnect with others across the university and with partners in the broader community in meaningful ways. Over time, this process will help the Wright State community shape both its culture and future.