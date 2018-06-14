Picking pollinators

Submitted photo

Participants undertaking a bug scavenger hunt as part of the camp.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Yuna Nelson, 6, of Fairborn, showing her camp gear.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Fairborn Parks hosted “Pick-a-Pollinator” camp June 12-14, inviting local children to identify and catch pollinators such as bees, butterflies and beetles.