Picking pollinators

Submitted photo Participants undertaking a bug scavenger hunt as part of the camp.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Yuna Nelson, 6, of Fairborn, showing her camp gear.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks hosted “Pick-a-Pollinator” camp June 12-14, inviting local children to identify and catch pollinators such as bees, butterflies and beetles.


