Street Fair kicks off summer

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Yellow Springs Street Fair unofficially kicked off the summer season June 9. Street Fair attendees enjoyed food, handmade vendors, live music, street performers and more.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Yellow Springs Street Fair unofficially kicked off the summer season June 9. Street Fair attendees enjoyed food, handmade vendors, live music, street performers and more.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Yellow Springs Street Fair unofficially kicked off the summer season June 9. Street Fair attendees enjoyed food, handmade vendors, live music, street performers and more.