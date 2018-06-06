Children learn ‘dangers of the wild’

Fairborn will offer “Pick-a-Pollinator” 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 12 through Thursday, June 14. It will involve planting flowers, hiking the prairie, searching for insects, playing games and completing arts and crafts. It costs $25 to attend. To register, visit the Fairborn Parks and Recreation office at 461 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road; the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. or register via email at recreation@fairbornoh.gov. Checks should be made payable to the City of Fairborn Parks and Recreation. Forms are available at https://bit.ly/2Livr5o. For more information, call 937-754-3090.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Local children are in the midst of wrapping up the City of Fairborn’s first youth summer camp of the season: “Danger in the Wild” in which they learned how to identify dangerous insects and plants found in nature.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The camp experience included educational items, hiking and crafts. Camp participants are pictured making a Venus flytrap out of paper plates.