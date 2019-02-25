Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. GCP&T headquarters is located at 575 Ledbetter Road.

Selfie Scavenger Hunt

This month, a list of things and places located at Mill Bridge Launch, 2754 Graf Mill Road, Bellbrook, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item, then post the photographs to their own Facebook page and tag Greene County Parks & Trails. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. The program is free.

Wellness Walkers

GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek are hosting a wellness walk 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at Phillips Park, 2090 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Parks and paved and hiking trails offer an accessible and affordable way to build healthy exercise into a schedule. The walks are guided on natural surfaces and are self-paced to increase heart rates while learning about Greene County parks. Program is free. Advance registration is requested. For more information, contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-427-5514.

Winter Tree Photography Contest

Capturing a unique aspect of a tree will be the goal of those entering the City of Xenia Tree Committee Winter Tree Photography Contest. Photographs of a tree within the city limits of Xenia will be eligible with the winning photograph chosen by a panel of judges. The winning photograph will be featured in the Gazette as well as within the lobby of the City Administration Building, 107 E. Main St., Xenia. Photographers will be challenged to capture unique aspects of a tree, which may include unique bark, structure, leaf or anything that make the tree artistically special.

Digital photographs may be submitted electronically to Michelle Johnson at mjohnson@ci.xenia.oh.us. Entries must be received by Monday, April 1 with Winter Interest Tree Photography Contest in the subject line. Each photo entry must include a photo release form, photographer’s name, daytime telephone number and location of tree within the city limits of Xenia. One photograph per email entry is required but each photographer can submit up to five photographs.

Only amateur photographers are permitted to enter and photographs must be taken between Dec. 21 and March 21, 2019. Photographs will be judged by a panel of photographers based on clarity of photograph, composition of photograph, emotional impact of image and quality of subject. Complete rules and regulations can be found by visiting www.ci.xenia.oh.us under the Tree Committee link (search for Tree Committee). For more information call the City of Xenia at 937-376-7235.