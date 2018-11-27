Fair offers opportunity to see arts at WSU

FAIRBORN — Art lovers of all ages can interact with art in a variety of ways at Wright State’s ArtsFair 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 1 in the Creative Arts Center on the Dayton campus of Wright State University.

The event is a way for the university to reach out to the community by drawing scores of families to experience the arts at Wright State.

Jennie Buckwalter, assistant dean for community and student engagement in the College of Liberal Arts, said ArtsFair is not only a good way to introduce children to the arts but it’s also a way to introduce Wright State’s wide variety of fine and performing arts programs to parents and prospective students.

“Children can get an introduction to the arts that they may not have had before and parents can see the wealth of art programs we have here,” she said. “You never know when you might have a prospective student or parent there. Light breakfast fare is included and for just $5 a person, this event is a great deal for families.”

Carol Mejia-LaPerle, professor of English language and literatures, has attended ArtsFair with her two children who elementary school. They love it.

“The program was so popular with my family that the kids asked to bring a few friends each so I ended up bringing five kids,” Meija-LaPerle said. “They had a blast with hands-on art creations and interactive acting activities.”

Students, faculty and staff in fine and performing arts disciplines, including art and art history, music, theatre, dance and motion pictures, are involved in the event. They set up stations around the Creative Arts Center, performing music, face painting, artist demonstrations, dancing lessons and theatrical entertainment.

Visitors can stop by different stations on a schedule and check out activities happen throughout the morning, such as Draw on the Walls, do-it-yourself Styrofoam printmaking, painting and drawing.

Throughout the building, students can attend dancing or acting classes. In addition, they can play music through Fun with Drums, an interactive music display. At the “Carnival of the Lion King,” children can get involved in a carnival of music from the “Lion King” and “Carnival of Animals.” They can also watch scenes from “Crazy for You,” Wright State Theatre’s fall musical. Students from the Musical Theatre and Acting Prep Program will also perform segments from “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

Stephen Monath, a graduate student in music who has volunteered at ArtsFair, said the event is a great chance for students in the arts to interact with the community.

“The Percussion Studio created an interactive drum circle. It could have been the first time those kids ever played an instrument with other people and that’s a great thing,” he said. “It challenged us as students to work together to organize activities and performances.”

For tickets and additional information, visit wright.edu/artsfair or call 937-775-2233.