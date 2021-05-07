Yellow Springs farmers market returns

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs farmers market is up and running in its new location in the John Bryan Community Center Parking Lot. The farmers market is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday, located at 100 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs.

Many of our usual vendors will be attending, including Peach Mountain Organics, Jackson’s Farm Market, Baker’s Vegetable Market, Weezey’s Garlic and Spices, Brother Bear Coffee and many more!

Right off the bike path and just down from the Yellow Springs Brewery there is so much to do in the area. A playground, skate park, and basketball courts make it perfect for a family outing.

The market offers local, in-season produce, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, maple syrup, honey, jams, sauces, locally roasted coffee, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, body care products, and more.

Follow the farmer’s market on Facebook and Instagram for weekly updates on offerings.