CBC May blood drive events

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center has several upcoming blood drives all over Greene County for the month of May.

St. Brigid Catholic Church will host a community blood drive from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 10 in the Parish Activity Center, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia.

Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, located on 3655 E. Patterson Road in the gym.

The St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church community blood drive will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, located at 1501 North Broad St., Fairborn in the Fellowship Room.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community blood drive is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at 3072 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek.

The City of Xenia will also host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21 at the Administration Building on 107 E. Main St.

Those interested can make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirt. Donors can collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs by donating three times during the campaign from May 3 to October 30.

The top goal for the GOAT campaign is to prevent a summer blood shortage, the CBC said. Necessary COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact donors, blood drives, and the blood supply. The CBC also faces seasonal challenges to recruiting donors that come with outdoor recreation, vacation travel, and the gradual return of pre-pandemic activities.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine.

Goals of the GOAT campaign include increasing donor visits to the Dayton CBC by at least 50 donors per day; encouraging more first-time donations; and establishing new blood drive sponsorships.

Call (937) 461-3220 for more information on how you can help.