Springfield Fortnightly Musical Club offers college scholarship

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Fortnightly Musical Club of Springfield has set aside $1,000 to further the musical education of a senior high school student that plans to go to college and major in music this fall.

Two former members of the music club have made the scholarship possible.

Criteria include that the applicant must be a high school senior who resides in Clark County and attends a public or private school in Clark County, or Fairborn High school in Greene County. He or she must plan to major in music in a college or university program after graduation.

The applicant must also give a live performance of two compositions of contrasting styles for judges selected by the Springfield Music Club. The total length of the performance should not exceed 10 minutes.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, May 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield. All instrumentalists and vocalists must have one composition memorized.

Application for the scholarship can be obtained from the high school counselor at the Clark County High Schools or from scholarship chairman Mary Anne Blazer by phone at 937-767-1892.

The application should include a list of musical activities at school, church, or in the community, as well as a recommendation by one of the student’s teachers. Applications must be sent to the chairman by April 20.

Applicants will be judged based on musicianship, interpretation, technique, and stage presence. The winner will be asked to perform for the Fortnightly Club members at the program on Sunday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. and will receive his or her scholarship money at that time.

Last year’s winner, Dean Gregory Kaffenbarger, will also perform for the music club. Kaffenbarger auditioned in voice and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.