Police Reports

March 2
12:16 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 40 block of Galewood Drive
1:16 a.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
2:22 a.m. — Overdose in the block of Madison Street and Wiley Avenue
5:35 a.m. — Suspicious person in the 100 block of Forest Street
9:01 a.m. — Warrant in the 1800 block of Stewart Avenue
9:08 a.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 900 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
9:09 a.m. — Warrant in the 200 block of Forest Street
9:17 a.m. — Warrant in the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive
9:23 a.m. — Welfare check in the block of Wilson Avenue
9:25 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Vine Street
9:45 a.m. — Warrant in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue
9:52 a.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 300 block of Wayne Drive
9:56 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Cozad Drive
10:12 a.m. — Hit skip crash in the 1400 block of Wiley Avenue
10:40 a.m. — Found property in the 600 block of Grant Street
10:56 a.m. — Welfare check in the 400 block of Morris Drive
11:28 a.m. — Peace officer in the 100 block of East Parkwood Drive
11:47 a.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 2000 block of Weston Drive
12:44 p.m. — Warrant in the 1100 block of Adams Street
12:48 p.m. — Warrant in the block of Lockwood Court
2:37 p.m. — Welfare check in the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive
3:32 p.m. — Property damage crash in the block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard
4:23 p.m. — Weapons/shots fired in the 100 block of Fig Street
4:35 p.m. —Business or bank alarm in the 2900 block of Presidential Drive
4:35 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 3100 block of Heritage Court
4:51 p.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 300 block of Whittier Avenue
5:25 p.m. — Warrant in the 1200 block of North Broad Street
5:33 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue
6:06 p.m. — Theft in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive
6:34 p.m. — Neighbor problem in the 200 block of Maple Terrace
8:27 p.m. — Intoxicated subject in the 300 block of Williams Street
8:30 p.m. — Welfare check in the 300 block of Wallace Drive
9:09 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Holmes Drive
9:42 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 300 block of North Maple Avenue
10:46 p.m. — Bar check in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive
11:00 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of East Xenia Drive
11:29 p.m. — Bar check in the 10 block of North Wright Avenue
11:55 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 300 block of Grove Street