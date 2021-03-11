Police Reports

March 2

12:16 a.m. — Noise complaint in the 40 block of Galewood Drive

1:16 a.m. — Warrant in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

2:22 a.m. — Overdose in the block of Madison Street and Wiley Avenue

5:35 a.m. — Suspicious person in the 100 block of Forest Street

9:01 a.m. — Warrant in the 1800 block of Stewart Avenue

9:08 a.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 900 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

9:09 a.m. — Warrant in the 200 block of Forest Street

9:17 a.m. — Warrant in the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive

9:23 a.m. — Welfare check in the block of Wilson Avenue

9:25 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Vine Street

9:45 a.m. — Warrant in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue

9:52 a.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 300 block of Wayne Drive

9:56 a.m. — Warrant in the 100 block of Cozad Drive

10:12 a.m. — Hit skip crash in the 1400 block of Wiley Avenue

10:40 a.m. — Found property in the 600 block of Grant Street

10:56 a.m. — Welfare check in the 400 block of Morris Drive

11:28 a.m. — Peace officer in the 100 block of East Parkwood Drive

11:47 a.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 2000 block of Weston Drive

12:44 p.m. — Warrant in the 1100 block of Adams Street

12:48 p.m. — Warrant in the block of Lockwood Court

2:37 p.m. — Welfare check in the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive

3:32 p.m. — Property damage crash in the block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard

4:23 p.m. — Weapons/shots fired in the 100 block of Fig Street

4:35 p.m. —Business or bank alarm in the 2900 block of Presidential Drive

4:35 p.m. — Fraud or forgery in the 3100 block of Heritage Court

4:51 p.m. — Business or bank alarm in the 300 block of Whittier Avenue

5:25 p.m. — Warrant in the 1200 block of North Broad Street

5:33 p.m. — Juvenile complaint in the 300 block of East Emerson Avenue

6:06 p.m. — Theft in the 2000 block of Triumph Drive

6:34 p.m. — Neighbor problem in the 200 block of Maple Terrace

8:27 p.m. — Intoxicated subject in the 300 block of Williams Street

8:30 p.m. — Welfare check in the 300 block of Wallace Drive

9:09 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Holmes Drive

9:42 p.m. — Miscellaneous incident in the 300 block of North Maple Avenue

10:46 p.m. — Bar check in the 300 block of East Dayton Drive

11:00 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of East Xenia Drive

11:29 p.m. — Bar check in the 10 block of North Wright Avenue

11:55 p.m. — Suspicious person in the 300 block of Grove Street