Fairborn Music Club raising funds for 2021-2022 school year.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School marching band is asking for donations in the wake of several fundraising events that were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“These past several months has presented new and unprecedented challenges for all. While our hope is that our extended band family, friends, and fans are managing this situation the best they can, our hearts go out to the young performers whose seasons have ended too soon,” the Fairborn Music Club said.

The music departments for both Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School lost the majority of their fundraisers for all band and choir programs. Those fundraisers, including Jazz Fest, the Sweet Corn Festival, and Band-Aid Day, are critical to ensure those programs continue. The loss of fundraisers means that the Fairborn Music Club will need to raise $30,000 to compete and hold concerts during the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are truly blessed to live in a region where the performing arts are valued as an integral part of our community. We are equally blessed to have a strong foundation of volunteers to help along the way,” the club said.

Transportation is one of the highest costs for the program. After outgrowing a used cargo trailer donated to the Fairborn Music Club, the band has rented U-Hauls to transport all marching band equipment for at least five years. The goal of the music club is to raise funds for a new semi-trailer, similar to the one the band used in 2009. Purchase of such a trailer would cost between $15,000 and $20,000, but would save money on renting moving vehicles over the long term.

Those who wish to donate can do so by using the Fairborn Music Club PayPal link, at Fmctreasurer@outlook.com. Donations can also be mailed to Fairborn Music Club PO Box 966 Fairborn, OH. 45324.

Additionally, the club asks that community members spread the word by sharing their posts on social media. Checks can be made payable to Fairborn Music Club.