Area Digest

Fairborn Holiday Events

The City of Fairborn has a map on their Facebook page displaying all the entrants of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest. The map highlights each of the 22 entrants, so interested persons can tour the holiday light shows of their Fairborn neighbors.

Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill

Until Dec. 30, 3.5 million Christmas lights adorn the historic mill, gorge and bridge of Clifton Mill. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. Admission is $10 for persons over 4 years old.

Yellow Springs Holiday Events

Until the trees are sold out, Youngs Dairy has choose and cut Christmas Trees, as well as hot chocolate, popcorn, and other festive treats.

Until Jan. 10, 2021, the “Imagine Joy” Village Artisans Member Show is on display at the Village Artisans Gallery at 101 Corry Street. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bath Township Board of Trustees

The Bath Township Board of Trustees year-end meeting and the reorganization meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Plane talks at National Museum of the US Air Force

RIVERSIDE — Plane talks occur a few times a year and allow visitors the opportunity to interact with various subject matter experts. The experts at these talks may include veterans, active duty, former pilots, crew members, engineers, navigators, and more. Plane Talks often occur on the anniversary of a significant Air Force or military event.

Plane talks in 2021 are: Feb. 15 (Presidents Day); March 27 (in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day); May 15 (Armed Forces Day); Sept. 17 (in observance of the 74th anniversary of the Air Force and National POW/MIA Recognition Day); Nov. 11 (Veterans Day); and Dec. 7 (Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day).

Road construction

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn has several major construction projects going on around the city.

Maple Avenue (Doris Drive to Dayton Drive) — The work being conducted on Maple Avenue includes full-depth pavement repairs, asphalt resurfacing, and a shared-use path for bicycle and pedestrian traffic. The under-utilized on-street parking on the south end of the project will be removed to create a consistent three-lane road section, and new crosswalks will be installed with rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB). These enhanced pedestrian crossing signs are deemed safer, and would be similar to those already in place in Xenia and other cities. A spokesperson for the city estimated this project will be completed in October.

Yellow Springs Fairfield Road (Spangler Road to Warm Springs Drive) — This project will bring significant improvements to the area, including pavement widening, asphalt resurfacing, a new curb and gutter, storm water improvements, a new sidewalk, a new multi-use path, and RRFB pedestrian crossing facilities at Roehner Drive, Astoria Boulevard, Black Lane and Warm Springs Drive. Construction on the south side of the road began the first week of August. Phase 1 is expected to take four months, bringing the completion date to sometime in November or December.

Send area digest news items to lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows. Area digest compiled by London Bishop.

