Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society inducts 11 Wright State students

FAIRBORN — Eleven students at Wright State University were inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi this year. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

The 11 inducted Wright State students are: Jessica Bailey of Dayton; Erin Fisher of Fairborn; Jay Jervis of Dayton; Melissa Kaufman of Fairborn; Jesse Kesterson of Centerville; Joshua Krech of Dayton; Victor Lasehinde of Fairborn; Sara Moore of Dayton; Kent Scholl of Dayton; Melissa Yanchak of Fairborn; and Kasandra Ziegler of Dayton.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create an honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.