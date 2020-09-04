Police Reports

August 3
12:11 a.m. – Noise complaint in the 300 block of Franklin Court
12:18 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 300 block of Forest Street
12:58 a.m. – Burglary in the 400 block of Wallace Drive
1:34 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 300 block of Forest Street
1:44 a.m. – Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Drive
2:57 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in the block of East Xenia Drive and West Yellow Springs Fairfield Road
3:20 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue
7:36 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
8:32 a.m. – Noise complaint in the block of Williams Street and June Drive
10:48 a.m. – Trespassing in the 1100 block of Highview Drive
11:22 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 2200 block of Commerce Center Boulevard
11:47 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Grant Street
11:49 a.m. – Found property in the 2500 block of University Boulevard
11:49 a.m. – Theft in the 300 block of Holmes Drive
12:07 p.m. – Theft in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway
12:42 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue
12:44 p.m. – Noise complaint in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue
12:50 p.m. – Criminal damaging in the 200 block of State Street
1:47 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Temple Avenue
2:36 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Madison Street
2:42 p.m. – Assist in the 900 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
2:50 p.m. – Overdose in the Block of South Maple Avenue and Erie Avenue
4:05 p.m. – Hit-skip crash in the 1700 block of Arlin Place
4:15 p.m. – Unwanted subject in the 20 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
4:29 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 200 block of Archer Drive
4:33 p.m. – Criminal damaging in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road
4:39 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Temple Avenue
5:31 p.m. – Property damage crash in the block of South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive
5:48 p.m. – Theft in the 20 Block of South First Street
6:45 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in the block of Florence Avenue and Fitchland Drive
7:11 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 200 block of State Street
7:21 p.m. – Warrant in the 1000 block of Kauffman Avenue
8:08 p.m. – Peace officer in the 2500 block of Paramount Place
8:33 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 100 block of Erie Avenue
9:27 p.m. – Bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street
9:35 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
9:53 p.m. – Bar check in the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue
10:12 p.m. – Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road
10:23 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue
10:57 p.m. – Noise complaint in the block of William Street and Wallace Drive