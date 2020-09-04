Police Reports

August 3

12:11 a.m. – Noise complaint in the 300 block of Franklin Court

12:18 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 300 block of Forest Street

12:58 a.m. – Burglary in the 400 block of Wallace Drive

1:34 a.m. – Domestic violence in the 300 block of Forest Street

1:44 a.m. – Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Drive

2:57 a.m. – Juvenile complaint in the block of East Xenia Drive and West Yellow Springs Fairfield Road

3:20 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

7:36 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

8:32 a.m. – Noise complaint in the block of Williams Street and June Drive

10:48 a.m. – Trespassing in the 1100 block of Highview Drive

11:22 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 2200 block of Commerce Center Boulevard

11:47 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle in the 600 block of Grant Street

11:49 a.m. – Found property in the 2500 block of University Boulevard

11:49 a.m. – Theft in the 300 block of Holmes Drive

12:07 p.m. – Theft in the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway

12:42 p.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue

12:44 p.m. – Noise complaint in the 100 block of Loretta Avenue

12:50 p.m. – Criminal damaging in the 200 block of State Street

1:47 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Temple Avenue

2:36 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Madison Street

2:42 p.m. – Assist in the 900 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

2:50 p.m. – Overdose in the Block of South Maple Avenue and Erie Avenue

4:05 p.m. – Hit-skip crash in the 1700 block of Arlin Place

4:15 p.m. – Unwanted subject in the 20 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

4:29 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 200 block of Archer Drive

4:33 p.m. – Criminal damaging in the 200 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road

4:39 p.m. – Warrant in the 70 block of West Temple Avenue

5:31 p.m. – Property damage crash in the block of South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive

5:48 p.m. – Theft in the 20 Block of South First Street

6:45 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in the block of Florence Avenue and Fitchland Drive

7:11 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 200 block of State Street

7:21 p.m. – Warrant in the 1000 block of Kauffman Avenue

8:08 p.m. – Peace officer in the 2500 block of Paramount Place

8:33 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 100 block of Erie Avenue

9:27 p.m. – Bar check in the 500 block of North Broad Street

9:35 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

9:53 p.m. – Bar check in the 1800 block of South Maple Avenue

10:12 p.m. – Welfare check in the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road

10:23 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue

10:57 p.m. – Noise complaint in the block of William Street and Wallace Drive