Police reports

July 25

12:25 a.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of W Dayton Yellow Springs Road

12:43 a.m. – Residential alarm in the 300 block of Mann Avenue

1:04 a.m. – Noise complaint in the 2300 block of Murphy Drive

1:32 a.m. – Bar check in the 100 block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

2:32 a.m. – Suspicious person in the block of Winston Drive and E Whittier Avenue

2:48 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 70 block of W Hebble Avenue

8:47 a.m. – Unwanted subject in the 1000 block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

9:33 a.m. – Found property in the 800 block of June Drive

10:21 a.m. – Miscellaneous incident in the 2200 block of Commerce Center Boulevard

10:37 a.m. – Warrant in the 10 block of Diana Lane

10:50 a.m. – Property damage crash at E Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Exchange Court

11:38 a.m. – Animal complaint in the 70 block of Jan Court

12:50 p.m. – Welfare check in the 2200 block of Roseanne Court

12:56 p.m. – Harassment in the 30 block of E Lindberg Drive

2:05 p.m. – Found property in the 2000 block of Republican Circle

2:18 p.m. – Noise complaint in the 500 block of Hillridge Drive

2:33 p.m. – Domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Lowell Drive

2:48 p.m. – Animal complaint in the 1000 block of Baywood Drive

3:11 p.m. – Domestic violence in the 200 block of North Huron Court

4:18 p.m. – Protection order violation in the 600 block of Osborn Avenue

4:53 p.m. – Warrant in the 1200 block of N Broad Street

5:11 p.m. – Peace officer in the 300 block of E Emerson Avenue

5:22 p.m. – Personal injury crash at Commerce Center Boulevard and Market Court

5:48 p.m. – Domestic violence in the 2500 block of University Boulevard

5:59 p.m. – Theft in the 600 block of E Dayton Drive

6:09 p.m. – Disabled vehicle in the block of I-675 North

7:27 p.m. – Traffic complaint at Dorothy Avenue and W Funderburg Road

7:34 p.m. – Harassment in the 200 block of W Dayton Drive

7:52 p.m. – Traffic complaint at Windsong Trail and Fawn Drive

8:02 p.m. – Juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

8:05 p.m. – Neighbor problem in the 10 block of W Xenia Drive

8:50 p.m. – Traffic complaint at School Drive and Margaret Drive

9:13 p.m. – Traffic complaint at E Dayton Drive and S Central Avenue

9:14 p.m. – Criminal damaging in the 1100 block of Rona Parkway Drive

9:31 p.m. – Warrant in the 4300 block of Clyo Road

9:44 p.m. – Civil complaint in the 300 block of Florence Avenue

10:10 p.m. – Disturbance in the 300 block of N Broad Street

10:11 p.m. – Deliver message in the 700 block of June Drive

10:12 p.m. – Personal injury crash in the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue

10:29 p.m. – Assist in the 70 block of W Hebble Road

11:32 p.m. – Suspicious person in the 2500 block of Paramount Place

11:38 p.m. – Welfare check in the 2000 block of Centralia Avenue