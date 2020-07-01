Clifton Music and Arts Fest cancelled

CLIFTON — The Village of Clifton announced that the Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival is cancelled this year.

The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29, featuring live music, local arts and crafts vendors, festival food and kids’ activities. However, rising concerns surrounding COVID-19 have led organizers to cancel the festival.

“We feel that is the only responsible action to protect our community and those that come to visit,” the village wrote in a Facebook post. “We look forward to planning a bigger and better festival for 2021, and resuming the vibrant life of our village.”

Earlier this year, Clifton announced it would cancel all opera house shows, limit council meetings to no more than 10 people, and implement changes to protect first responders against the coronavirus.

