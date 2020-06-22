Dayton Air Show cancels due to COVID-19

DAYTON — Officials of the Dayton Air Show announced on Friday that due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 show will be cancelled. This year’s show was originally scheduled for June 27 and 28.

The Dayton Air Show previously announced in April that the event would be postponed due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Friday’s cancellation is based on uncertainty if the State of Ohio will permit a large gathering event, and whether or not military aircraft will be able to participate.

“It was a very difficult decision to cancel,” stated Scott Buchanan, Chair of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees. Buchanan is a producer of the event. “There were simply too many unanswered questions significantly increasing the risk of not being able to produce a safe and successful show for the community. We decided it would be better to focus our efforts on the 2021 show and make a strong comeback next year.”

The 2021 Vectren Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger will be held on July 10 and 11 and headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Event organizers anticipate that 2021 will be a very special year. A 2006 Beavercreek High School graduate, now Captain Kyle “Gumbo” Oliver, will be flying as the opposing solo in the Thunderbird #6 aircraft next year. Oliver was inspired to join the Air Force while watching the Thunderbirds as a teen visitor to the Dayton Air Show.

Any tickets or special seating that have already been purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the 2021 show. More information can be found at daytonairshow.com