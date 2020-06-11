Fairborn police reports

May 13

1:59 a.m. — Disturbance on the 200 block of Vine Street.

2:12 a.m. — Domestic violence on the 100 block of Dickey Avenue.

2:32 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

5:46 — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

7:25 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 100 block of Madison Street.

7:45 a.m. — Theft on the 200 block of Erie Avenue.

8:24 a.m. — Disturbance at East Goodman Drive and Smith Drive.

8:37 a.m. — Assist on the 1200 block of Hartley Drive.

11:26 a.m. — Traffic complaint at State Route 844 South to University Boulevard.

11:26 a.m. — Crash – property damage at East Dayton Drive and South Central Avenue.

11:41 a.m. — Theft on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

12:14 p.m. — Assist on the 500 block of Osborn Avenue.

12:32 p.m. — Theft on the 300 block of North Broad Street.

12:39 p.m. — Disturbance on the 100 block of West Funderburg Road.

12:46 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Beech Street and East Doris Drive.

12:54 p.m. — Criminal damaging on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue.

1:42 p.m. — Found property on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.

2:25 p.m. — Welfare check at University Boulevard and Raider Road.

2:49 p.m. — Theft on the 100 block of West Routzong Road.

2:53 p.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 200 block of Royal Oaks Drive.

3:42 p.m. — Theft on the 1000 block of Harvard Avenue.

4:43 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 200 block of Lincoln Drive.

5:09 p.m. — Theft on the 60 block of Rowland Drive.

5:18 p.m. — Peace officer on the 400 block of Hillridge Drive.

5:27 p.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 400 block of West Main Street.

5:53 p.m. — Assist at Rona Parkway Drive and Rising Hill Drive.

6:03 p.m. — Peace officer on the 500 block of Wayne Drive.

6:13 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.

6:19 p.m. — Traffic complaint at East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Gateway Drive.

6:41 p.m. — Peace officer on the 1200 block of Date Street.

7:00 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 1000 block of Glenhollow Court.

8:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.

9:24 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 2300 block of Duncan Drive.

10:12 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle on the 2800 block of Presidential Drive.