Fairborn police reports

May 13
1:59 a.m. — Disturbance on the 200 block of Vine Street.
2:12 a.m. — Domestic violence on the 100 block of Dickey Avenue.
2:32 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
5:46 — Miscellaneous on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
7:25 a.m. — Miscellaneous on the 100 block of Madison Street.
7:45 a.m. — Theft on the 200 block of Erie Avenue.
8:24 a.m. — Disturbance at East Goodman Drive and Smith Drive.
8:37 a.m. — Assist on the 1200 block of Hartley Drive.
11:26 a.m. — Traffic complaint at State Route 844 South to University Boulevard.
11:26 a.m. — Crash – property damage at East Dayton Drive and South Central Avenue.
11:41 a.m. — Theft on the 2500 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
12:14 p.m. — Assist on the 500 block of Osborn Avenue.
12:32 p.m. — Theft on the 300 block of North Broad Street.
12:39 p.m. — Disturbance on the 100 block of West Funderburg Road.
12:46 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Beech Street and East Doris Drive.
12:54 p.m. — Criminal damaging on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue.
1:42 p.m. — Found property on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.
2:25 p.m. — Welfare check at University Boulevard and Raider Road.
2:49 p.m. — Theft on the 100 block of West Routzong Road.
2:53 p.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 200 block of Royal Oaks Drive.
3:42 p.m. — Theft on the 1000 block of Harvard Avenue.
4:43 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 200 block of Lincoln Drive.
5:09 p.m. — Theft on the 60 block of Rowland Drive.
5:18 p.m. — Peace officer on the 400 block of Hillridge Drive.
5:27 p.m. — Alarm – business/bank on the 400 block of West Main Street.
5:53 p.m. — Assist at Rona Parkway Drive and Rising Hill Drive.
6:03 p.m. — Peace officer on the 500 block of Wayne Drive.
6:13 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.
6:19 p.m. — Traffic complaint at East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Gateway Drive.
6:41 p.m. — Peace officer on the 1200 block of Date Street.
7:00 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 1000 block of Glenhollow Court.
8:27 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.
9:24 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 2300 block of Duncan Drive.
10:12 p.m. — Suspicious vehicle on the 2800 block of Presidential Drive.