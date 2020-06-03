Fairborn Muni Court in compliance with safety standards

FAIRBORN — A recent visit to Fairborn Municipal Court deemed the court in compliance with safety standards regarding COVID-19.

Judge Beth W. Cappelli and Greene County Public Health made the announcement Monday, citing Ohio workplace safety standards designed to curb the spread and exposure of the coronavirus.

Greene County Combined Health District representatives visited the site May 13 and observed the court’s enforcement of social distancing, sanitation measures, and face covering requirements. No additional recommendations were made, a release said.

“Judge Cappelli recognizes that individuals may be wary of having to appear in Court during this time,” the statement continued. “The Court has taken every effort to hold hearings virtually; however, when necessary to physically appear, every precaution is being taken to protect the public.”