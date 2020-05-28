Fairborn police reports

May 10

12:52 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 20 block of Marchmont Drive.

12:52 a.m. — Deliver message on the 30 block of South Wright Avenue.

1:28 a.m. — Breaking and entering on the 30 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

1:32 a.m. — Disturbance on the 200 block of Orville Street.

1:40 a.m. — Alarm- business/bank on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

2:52 a.m. — Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Summit Court.

3:09 a.m. — Recovered stolen property on the 400 block of Grove Street.

3:51 a.m. — Criminal damaging on the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

5:49 a.m. — Traffic complaint on I-675 North.

7:52 a.m. — Unknown problem on the 60 block of Rowland Drive.

8:42 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.

9:58 a.m. — Peace officer on the 1000 block of Peidmont Drive.

10:04 a.m. — Assault on the 1300 block of Highview Drive.

10:46 a.m. — Peace officer on the 400 block of Hillridge Drive.

11:26 a.m. — Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

11:28 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 300 block of State Street.

11:34 a.m. — Found property at East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard.

11:50 a.m. — Peace officer on the 500 block of Wayne Drive.

12:47 p.m. — Assist on the 1400 block of South Maple Avenue.

1:07 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 500 block of Lewis Drive.

1:23 p.m. — Theft on the 1600 block of Flick Drive.

2:16 p.m. — Neighbor problem on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.

2:17 p.m. — Peace officer on the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

2:20 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

2:57 p.m. — Disturbance on the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

3:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.

3:46 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 100 block of Oak Street.

3:49 p.m. — Traffic complaint at North Maple Avenue and East Emerson Avenue.

3:51 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue.

4:04 p.m. — Assist on the 20 block of West Bonomo Drive.

4:16 p.m. — Neighbor problem on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.

4:17 p.m. — Assist on the 1000 block of South Maple Avenue.

5:58 p.m. — 911 hang up on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.

6:04 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 1700 block of Superior Avenue.

6:29 p.m. — Theft on the 1400 block of Spicetree Circle.

6:42 p.m. — Disturbance on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

7:05 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.

7:09 p.m. — Assist on the 100 block of Loretta Avenue.

7:30 p.m. — Overdose on the 500 block of North Broad Street.

8:03 p.m. — Theft on the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

10:00 p.m. — Breaking and entering on the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

10:11 p.m. — Welfare check on the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue.