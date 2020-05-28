Fairborn police reports

May 10
12:52 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 20 block of Marchmont Drive.
12:52 a.m. — Deliver message on the 30 block of South Wright Avenue.
1:28 a.m. — Breaking and entering on the 30 block of East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
1:32 a.m. — Disturbance on the 200 block of Orville Street.
1:40 a.m. — Alarm- business/bank on the 2700 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
2:52 a.m. — Domestic dispute on the 300 block of Summit Court.
3:09 a.m. — Recovered stolen property on the 400 block of Grove Street.
3:51 a.m. — Criminal damaging on the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
5:49 a.m. — Traffic complaint on I-675 North.
7:52 a.m. — Unknown problem on the 60 block of Rowland Drive.
8:42 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.
9:58 a.m. — Peace officer on the 1000 block of Peidmont Drive.
10:04 a.m. — Assault on the 1300 block of Highview Drive.
10:46 a.m. — Peace officer on the 400 block of Hillridge Drive.
11:26 a.m. — Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
11:28 a.m. — Noise complaint on the 300 block of State Street.
11:34 a.m. — Found property at East Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard.
11:50 a.m. — Peace officer on the 500 block of Wayne Drive.
12:47 p.m. — Assist on the 1400 block of South Maple Avenue.
1:07 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 500 block of Lewis Drive.
1:23 p.m. — Theft on the 1600 block of Flick Drive.
2:16 p.m. — Neighbor problem on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.
2:17 p.m. — Peace officer on the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
2:20 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.
2:57 p.m. — Disturbance on the 200 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
3:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.
3:46 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 100 block of Oak Street.
3:49 p.m. — Traffic complaint at North Maple Avenue and East Emerson Avenue.
3:51 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1200 block of Kauffman Avenue.
4:04 p.m. — Assist on the 20 block of West Bonomo Drive.
4:16 p.m. — Neighbor problem on the 400 block of Kirkwood Drive.
4:17 p.m. — Assist on the 1000 block of South Maple Avenue.
5:58 p.m. — 911 hang up on the 1400 block of Ironwood Drive.
6:04 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 1700 block of Superior Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — Theft on the 1400 block of Spicetree Circle.
6:42 p.m. — Disturbance on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
7:05 p.m. — Traffic complaint on the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive.
7:09 p.m. — Assist on the 100 block of Loretta Avenue.
7:30 p.m. — Overdose on the 500 block of North Broad Street.
8:03 p.m. — Theft on the 2600 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
10:00 p.m. — Breaking and entering on the 300 block of West Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
10:11 p.m. — Welfare check on the 1000 block of Columbia Avenue.