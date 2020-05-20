Kroger Health offering COVID-19 testing at Soin Medical Center

BEAVERCREEK — Kroger Health will offer its additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Soin Medical Center, made possible through support from Kettering Health Network.

The Kroger Health drive-thru testing site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday, May 21 on the campus of Soin Medical Center, 3535 Pentagon Blvd., in Beavercreek.

Community members can register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

People requesting a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing are based on CDC, state and local government recommendations.

Those eligible will then select the appropriate testing location and appointment time and receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork. When the patient arrives for a test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the car and alert the patient when to roll down their window.

The drive-thru testing location has a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. Kroger Health is expected to administer 250 tests per day.