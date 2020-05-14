Fairborn police reports

May 7

9:35 a.m. — Welfare check on the 100 block of Madison St.

9:53 a.m. — Welfare check on the 400 block of Wallace Drive.

10:08 a.m. Welfare check on the 300 block of Forest St.

10:20 a.m. — Welfare check on the 400 block of Hilltrop Drive.

10:24 a.m. — Unwanted subject on the 10 block of Holgate Ct.

11:38 a.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of Landmark Ct.

11:58 a.m. — Warrant on the 70 block of W. Hebble Ave.

12:02 p.m. — Theft on the 1500 block of Malcolm Ct.

12:49 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 10 block of Regina Drive.

1:26 p.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 2400 block of Executive Park Blvd.

2:36 p.m. — Peace officer on the 700 block of Cedar Drive.

2:48 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 70 block of Jan Ct.

2:57 p.m. — Peace officer on the 1700 block of Superior Ave.

3:04 p.m. — Harassment on the 1800 block of Cedar Village Ct.

4:23 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 100 block of E. Whittier Ave.

4:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint on I-675 S.

4:24 p.m. — Found property on the 1000 block of N. Central Ave.

4:31 p.m. — Juvenile complaint at Wilbur Ave. and Patterson St.

4:55 p.m. — Missing person on the 200 block of E. Xenia Drive.

5:02 p.m. — Theft on the 1100 block of E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

6:19 p.m. — Criminal damaging on the 70 block of W. Hebble Ave.

7:21 p.m. — Peace officer on the 200 block of E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

7:28 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Kauffman Ave. and S. Central Ave.

7:53 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 20 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.

8:03 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 400 block of Kirkwood Road.

8:22 p.m. — Found property on Raider Drive.

9:01 p.m. — Peace officer on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.

9:37 p.m. — Traffic complaint on I-675 S.

10:07 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 1000 block of Victoria Ave.

10:23 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 30 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.

10:52 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of E. Emerson Ave.

10:54 p.m. — Juvenile complaint at Thornton Drive and Ramona Drive.