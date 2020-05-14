Fairborn police reports

May 7
9:35 a.m. — Welfare check on the 100 block of Madison St.
9:53 a.m. — Welfare check on the 400 block of Wallace Drive.
10:08 a.m. Welfare check on the 300 block of Forest St.
10:20 a.m. — Welfare check on the 400 block of Hilltrop Drive.
10:24 a.m. — Unwanted subject on the 10 block of Holgate Ct.
11:38 a.m. — Welfare check on the 200 block of Landmark Ct.
11:58 a.m. — Warrant on the 70 block of W. Hebble Ave.
12:02 p.m. — Theft on the 1500 block of Malcolm Ct.
12:49 p.m. — Suspicious person on the 10 block of Regina Drive.
1:26 p.m. — Fraud/forgery on the 2400 block of Executive Park Blvd.
2:36 p.m. — Peace officer on the 700 block of Cedar Drive.
2:48 p.m. — Juvenile complaint on the 70 block of Jan Ct.
2:57 p.m. — Peace officer on the 1700 block of Superior Ave.
3:04 p.m. — Harassment on the 1800 block of Cedar Village Ct.
4:23 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 100 block of E. Whittier Ave.
4:23 p.m. — Traffic complaint on I-675 S.
4:24 p.m. — Found property on the 1000 block of N. Central Ave.
4:31 p.m. — Juvenile complaint at Wilbur Ave. and Patterson St.
4:55 p.m. — Missing person on the 200 block of E. Xenia Drive.
5:02 p.m. — Theft on the 1100 block of E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
6:19 p.m. — Criminal damaging on the 70 block of W. Hebble Ave.
7:21 p.m. — Peace officer on the 200 block of E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
7:28 p.m. — Traffic complaint at Kauffman Ave. and S. Central Ave.
7:53 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 20 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.
8:03 p.m. — Domestic violence on the 400 block of Kirkwood Road.
8:22 p.m. — Found property on Raider Drive.
9:01 p.m. — Peace officer on the 2100 block of Rockdell Drive.
9:37 p.m. — Traffic complaint on I-675 S.
10:07 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 1000 block of Victoria Ave.
10:23 p.m. — Noise complaint on the 30 block of Old Yellow Springs Road.
10:52 p.m. — Disturbance on the 300 block of E. Emerson Ave.
10:54 p.m. — Juvenile complaint at Thornton Drive and Ramona Drive.