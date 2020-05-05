WSU art students host mask-making contest

FAIRBORN — A colorful blue-and-yellow, reversible protective mask with hanging shells took the top honor in a mask-making contest among Wright State University art students.

Facemasks designed to protect against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) have fired creative minds around the world, turning masks into part protection, part fashion accessory.

Glen Cebulash, chair of the Department of Art and Art History, said each of the 12 entries among the Wright State students was creative and compelling, making it difficult to pick a winner. The contest was open to art majors and students taking art classes this semester.

The top honor went to engineering major Miannah Lawrence, who was taking an art appreciation course, for her Reversible Mask with Cowrie Shells, which come from sea snails. On one side of the mask is a pattern of African fabric and on the other is denim with the Swahili word for love: “Nakupenda.”

“The craftsmanship, the versatility and the sentiment won the day,” said Cebulash.

Honorable mentions went to Jacob Davidson, Mara Quintero and Jada Keplinger.