WSU offering academic, housing scholarships to Urbana students

FAIRBORN — With the closing of Urbana University at the end of the spring semester, Wright State University has reached out to offer both emotional and financial support to the campus community and to those students who may be wondering what is next for their educational journey.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge for all educational institutions,” said Wright State President Sue Edwards. “We’re very sad that it has resulted in Urbana University closing, so we want to help their students as best we can.”

Wright State is offering current Urbana University students:

– Academic scholarships for fall and spring semesters.

– Housing scholarships for fall and spring semesters.

“College students are already experiencing stress as they’ve had to adapt to classes being offered remotely,” said Jen McCamis, Wright State’s director of admissions. “We’re here to make sure students displaced by Urbana University’s closure don’t have additional stress as they determine how they will finish their degrees.”

McCamis invites Urbana University students to meet virtually one-on-one with an advisor from Wright State to talk about the many degree options, how credits transfer, financial aid, housing, student life, the University Honors program and answer any other questions they may have.

“Maybe these students will see that Wright State is a good fit for them, and maybe not, but we want them to know we are here for them if they need us,” said McCamis. “If we can ease their stress a little bit, we’re eager to help. We’re all in this together,” she added.

Urbana University students seeking more information, or who are interested in a personalized advisor meeting, should visit wright.edu/urbana or call 937-775-4830.