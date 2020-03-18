Air Force Museum temporarily closes

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will temporarily close beginning March 15, 2020 as a public health precaution in relation to COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

All events and activities scheduled at the museum have been cancelled or postponed until further notice. The museum will re-evaluate its closure status on a week to week basis and will provide the latest updates on the museum website and social media sites.

The museum’s top priority is the health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers and the museum will continue to closely monitor this situation in coordination with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and local health officials.

Despite the closure to the public, the museum will continue its heritage stewardship duties and work with Air Force leadership to minimize risk to its personnel and their families.

Please watch the museum’s website, www.nationalmuseum.af.mil and local media outlets for information on when the museum’s normal operations will resume. Visitors are encouraged to follow the museum on social media as the museum will continue to provide posts and engage with the public during this temporary closure.

Visitors may also take a virtual tour of the museum or view 360-degree images of cockpits of aircraft on display at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Virtual-Tour.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame, co-located at the museum, will also be closed. For more information, please contact them at 937-256-0944, ext. 19 or aspowart@nationalaviation.org.

For general information about the Air Force Museum Foundation please call 937-258-1218 or email at foundation@afmuseum.com. The Air Force Museum Store, operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation is available online at http://store.airforcemuseum.com. For questions about the status of an event reservation, call 937-656-9393 or email theatre@afmuseum.com.

