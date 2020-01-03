Village Artisans hosting call for entries

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is announcing a call for entries for an upcoming show titled “Dare 2B a Little Square (take 2).”

Artists from the Village of Yellow Springs as well as neighboring communities are invited to submit up to three original 2-D art that is six-inches by six-inches and/or 3-D art that is six-inches by six-inches by six-inches in any media. The art, entry forms, which are available on the gallery’s blog and Facebook page, and fees should be delivered to the gallery in-person, 100 Corry St., by Monday, Feb. 24.

The entry fee is $10 for one submitted poiece and $5 for each additional piece. The show will run from Thursday, Feb. 27 through Friday, April 24. The artist reception will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday with extended hours for special events. For more information, call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com, or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/villageartisans.