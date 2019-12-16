Fairborn Fire promotes two

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn welcomed two new fire lieutenants on Friday morning.

Craig Walter and Mike Reichert were sworn in Friday by City Manager Rob Anderson. Both firefigters were hired on the same day in 1999 and both were promoted Friday.

Walter was given his Lt. helmet by retired Fairborn Firefighter Bob Swick, and Reichert was given his Lt. helmet by his brother Fairborn Fire Chief Dave Reichert.