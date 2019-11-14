Holiday Jumble to include art, craft items

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Arts is getting into the holiday spirit as it is hosting a Holiday Art Jumble Saturday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 29.

YSAC reports that attendees “never know what they will find at the jumble.” Items could include hand-made arts and crafts items, with new arrivals becoming available as the jumble continues. Attendees are encouraged to “drop by and see what’s new” and officials said items will be priced low.

Open gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; extended holiday hours will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 (Yellow Friday), and Saturday, Nov. 30 (Small Business Saturday), as well as Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22 and 23. It will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Members of the YSAC are invited to shop early from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.

The gallery is located at 111 Corry St.