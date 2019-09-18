Laughter highlighted at art show

YELLOW SPRINGS — Village Artisans Gallery in Yellow Springs is hosting “Laughter is the Best Medicint,” — A Community Art Show – in the Lobby Gallery Thursday, Oct. 3 through Monday, Nov. 11 during regular gallery hours.

An Artists’ Reception will be held during the Yellow Springs October Art Stroll 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Both the exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public.

Laughter can reduce the perception of pain, helps people connect with each other, improves the flow of oxygen to both the heart and the brain and can improve job performance. Village Artisans has invited the Miami Valley art community to join by exploring artistically how laughter really is the best medicine. Come see how the local artists have interpreted this theme and be sure to bring your funny bone. It’s just what the doctor ordered.

Village Artisans is a cooperative art gallery in Yellow Springs featuring locally-made, affordable hand crafted jewelry, woodworking, pottery, photography, paintings, drawings, fiber, glass and mixed media art. Located at 100 Corry St., the regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday with extended hours for special events. For more information call 937-767-1209, email villageartisans.email@yahoo.com, or visit www.villageartisans.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/villageartisans.