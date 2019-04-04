TLT hosting informational meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The public is invited to a farm transition and succession planning workshop sponsored by Tecumseh Land Trust, the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association and Clark State Community College Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Clark State Community College’s main campus, 570 E. Leffel Ln., Springfield.

If individuals are considering what to do with their farm or land for the next generation, they are invited to join in conversation. Attendees will be discussing many of the options and resources available to individuals in regards to generational transition, succession and transfer of land. This workshop can get individuals started down the path to solutions that work for them, their family and their land. Speakers include a farmer who is working on transition of his family’s land and operation, an agricultural extension specialist, an attorney and a financial advisor who can offer important perspectives and insights.

Registration costs $20 and includes lunch.

Learn more and sign up at www.oeffa.org/landtransition.