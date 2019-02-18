Event to highlight creating energy

FAIRBORN — Wright State University will host the eighth annual Organizational Effectiveness Lecture Series. This year’s topic is “Creating Energy In Your Organization: Finding The Spark To Support Change.”

The event is slated for Tuesday, March 12 at the Wright State University Nutter Center Berry Room, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway; costs are $30 if registering early, or $35 if registering after Friday, Feb. 15; students can register for $10. The event will begin 7:30-8:30 a.m. with registration, breakfast and networking; the keynote presentation will take place 8:30-10; followed by workshops slated for 10:15-noon.

During this event, attendees will learn how leaders strategically activate, use and maintain energy which is the fuel that makes organizations run. Without it, leaders will have a difficult time creating change. This session will help individuals understand how to think about energy in an organization and how leaders lead strategically to generate it. Attendees will also learn about the specific benefits that come to an organization when the energy for change is present across a system of people.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Bernd Vogel, a professor of leadership and director of the Henley Centre for Leadership at the Henley Business School in the U.K. His research focuses on how leaders mobilize and maintain energy in organizations. He is co-author of the book “Fully Charged: How Great Leaders Boost Their Organizations’ Energy and Ignite High Performance” published by HBR Press. He and his colleagues received the best paper award from the Center for Positive Organizations for their work. Vogel teaches, consults and speaks internationally. He helps organizations develop inspiring and purposeful leadership to create effective change.

Following the keynote, workshops will be offered that will provide hands-on examples of how to create activities that generate and sustain purpose-driven energy in an organization. The workshops will be led by Vogel, Cynthia Ronan (master certified coach), and Wendy Roop (professional certified coach).

This program has been submitted for recertification credit by the HR Certification Institute (HRCI). For more information and to register, visit www.wright.edu/oels.