Families create gingerbread houses

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News
Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.
Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.