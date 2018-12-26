Posted on by

Families create gingerbread houses


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Parks and Recreation recently hosted a gingerbread-making event and invited families to the Fairborn Senior Center to get creative. Fairborn parks offered all the needed supplies.

