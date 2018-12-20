WWE Smackdown coming to Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — WWE Smackdown Live is coming to the Wright State University Nutter Center.

The tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and start at $23. Tickets are available at the Wright State University Nutter Center Box Office by calling 800-745-3000 or by visiting ticketmaster.com. The event is slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Individuals expected at Smackdown include WWE Champion Daniel Bryan versus AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, in addition to Rey Mysterio versus Randy Orton and Smackdown Women’s Champions Becky Lynch, Charolotte Flair, The New Day as well as The New Day, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar and The Usos and more.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

