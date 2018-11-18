FPS hosts ‘PJ Day’ fundraiser

Submitted photos

Fairborn Primary School recently hosted Pajama Day. For $1, staff members and students could wear their PJ’s Nov. 16 to school. Fairborn Intermediate School is raising funds for families in need for the holidays. Pictured are Katie Hart and Diane Alessandro’s students.

