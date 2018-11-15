World House Choir seeking new singers

YELLOW SPRINGS — The World House Choir is a diverse, multi-cultural, mixed-voice, community choir whose repertoire is drawn from different traditions including classical, global folk music, spirituals, gospel an the music of peace and justice struggles worldwide. It will welcome new singers Monday, Dec. 3.

New singers should arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a short orientation and voice placement. Rehearsals run from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings. The choir rehearses at the Foundry Theater on the campus of Antioch College, 920 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.

The choir’s mission is to perform music that motivates and inspires our communities toward justice, diversity, equality and inclusion as we strive for peace and build our web of mutuality, according to a press release by the World House Choir.

Free childcare is offered on site during rehearsals to attract more young families and people with children.

“We are always honored to sing at several local King Day programs, including at area prisons. Much of our repertoire in the coming months will center on the environment,” the press release said.

The choir has several short appearances planned during the year, with its season culminating in September 2019 with concerts featuring Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth along with performances of original compositions written expressly for the World House Choir.