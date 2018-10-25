Posted on by

Veterans to be honored during annual ceremony


File photo The Fairborn Veterans Day ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St. Guest speaker will be a senior officer from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Individuals are asked to RSVP by emailing American Legion Post 526 First Vice Chief Chuck Knaub at chiefknaub@aol.com.

